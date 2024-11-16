HTLS 2024: Ex-British PM Liz Truss says India to have huge leadership role

India has to be a key part of alternative structures such as the Quad and G7 that have gained prominence against the backdrop of the “rising threat of China” and the inability of the UN to resolve global issues, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Saturday. Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss. (HT PHOTO)

During a conversation at the 22nd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Truss drew a distinction between India and China in terms of their commitment to democracy and the rule of law, and said India would have a “huge leadership role to play in the future”.

Truss expressed the hope that India and the UK will be able to conclude a free trade agreement (FTA) as it will open up opportunities for both sides in key sectors such as technology, defence, and agriculture. She also sought to differentiate between Britain’s concerns over illegal immigration and the legal mobility of citizens of countries that can be trusted on such matters.

“I think India’s role in the Quad is very important with respect to the US, Australia, and Japan, particularly as we see the rising threat of China taking place,” she said. “The UN, as a forum for resolving global issues, no longer functions. We’ve instead seen the rise of alternative structures like the Quad [and] the G7...I think we can see more of those types of developments and India ought to be a key part of those arrangements.”

Truss added, “Regrettably, I think there’s been a shift of power towards authoritarian regimes. We have never seen Iran so emboldened. We’ve never seen Russia...so emboldened. Or indeed China.

“I would distinguish between India and China. India is a democracy. India wants to see the rule of law protected, things like free speech, and that is very different from what we’re talking about with respect to China.”

Truss, who served as premier and leader of the Conservative Party from September-October 2022, described the relationship between India and the UK as “very positive” and said she hoped the two sides would get a “trade deal over the line”.

India and the UK began negotiations for the FTA during the leadership of Truss’s predecessor Boris Johnson, and the talks have been stalled because of differences on key issues such as market access, tariffs on alcohol, and mobility of professionals.

“I think the UK and India have so much to benefit from each other in areas like technology, defence [and] agriculture. I think there are huge opportunities, but also India’s now the world’s largest country by population. It’s the world’s largest democracy. It has a huge leadership role to play in the future,” Truss said.

“It is absolutely a relationship of equals, and I think both parties will need to make concessions to get a trade deal done.”

Truss cited the weakness shown by the West, particularly during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and the invasion of Ukraine’s Donbas region in 2014, as the main reason for Russia invading Ukraine in 2022. “I very strongly believe that Putin should not be allowed to win or be seen to win the war in Ukraine, because I think it would have huge knock-on effects for Iran and China. We’re now seeing Iran, China, and Russia act together, and that is a huge danger to the West, also to India and to global stability,” she said.

Truss said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election for a third term is an “incredible achievement”, especially at a time when people in countries such as Australia, the UK, and the US have voted out incumbent governments. “It is a massive achievement to remain in office and it is a testament to the economic reforms that are taking place in India, and the fact that people are feeling the country is going in the right direction,” she said.

“I think India has a huge role to play in the future of geopolitics, as the world’s largest democracy. I would like to hear more from India in the global debate and I think with a [Donald] Trump presidency [in the US], there is an opportunity to reshape how international relations work,” she added.

Truss also spoke at length about her belief that more should be done to reduce the powers of Britain’s bureaucracy, including within the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, and that Conservative Party governments which were in power for 14 years “didn’t pursue policies that were conservative enough” and thus alienated voters.

“I’m on the record as saying I’m delighted that Trump has won the election in the US,” she said.

“What I worry about is people have voted to change again and again. And it has been blocked by a very unchanged bureaucracy. We need a fighting force. What I’m interested in is how can we create that movement a bit like the MAGA movement, the Tea Party movement in the US that led to the big changes we’re now seeing under the Trump administration. Frankly, I think we need a British Trump,” she added.

Truss contended that people in Britain want the “kind of revolution that Trump is delivering in America”, including “taking on the left-wing establishment, giving more power to people, giving more opportunities to businesses”.

She said the UK should dump EU regulation to do trade deals with countries such as India, as well as net zero. “By all means, pursue clean energy but also use our oil and gas in Britain and build more nuclear [plants]. These are the types of policies that would turbocharge the British economy,” she said.

Despite her strained relationship with Rishi Sunak, who succeeded her as Britain’s first Indian-origin premier, Truss attributed his rise within the Conservative Party to the lack of identity politics and focus on ethnic background. “What we care about is how well will somebody do with the job,” she said.

Truss also spoke about being the last British prime minister to be appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, who had also appointed Winston Churchill, and how she had to get the prime minister’s official residence at 10 Downing Street fumigated to get rid of fleas. “Some of the arrangements in Britain for the way our system works and the way the prime minister is supported just are not fit for purpose,” she said.