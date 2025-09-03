Kim Jong Un’s 'esteemed child': What daughter's China visit with North Korea leader means

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was accompanied on his key visit to China by none other than his teenaged daughter Kim Ju Ae, who is viewed by many as the potential successor to her father. Last year, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said that Kim Ju Ae is likely to succeed her father Kim Jong Un and has been receiving lessons for that.(Korean Central News Agency/AP)

As Kim arrived in Beijing to attend a military parade aboard a bulletproof train and disembarked, he was followed right behind by his daughter in what marked her first official international public appearance. While it is not certainly known how old Ju Ae actually is, according to several reports, she is in her early teens, with most reports saying 13.

North Korean state media has never revealed her age or even her name for that matter, referring to her mostly as “the beloved child”, or "the esteemed child". However, AFP reported that according to South Korean intelligence, her name is Ju Ae and she is the daughter of Kim Jong Un and his wife, whom he reportedly married in 2009.

The world first got to know about Ju Ae back in 2013 when former NBA star Dennis Rodman revealed that he spent time with Kim Jong Un and his family and was introduced to the South Korean premier’s wife Ri Sol Ju and their baby girl, whom Kim Jong Un introduced as “that’s my daughter”.

Ju Ae’s first official public appearance came in 2022 at a state event, where she accompanied her father to the test of an international ballistic missile. She has since appeared with her father at several weapons tests in North Korea. However, the visit to China marks her official foreign debut.

A potential successor for North Korea? What experts say

So far, no official announcement has been made about whether Kim Ju Ae will succeed her father to lead North Korea. However, according to several experts, her visit to China may be an indication that she is being groomed for taking over the role in future.

Last year, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said that she is likely to succeed her father and has been receiving lessons for that. "Based on an overall analysis of Kim Ju Ae's public appearances and the level of protocol accorded to her since her emergence, she currently appears to be the most likely successor," AFP quoted Cho Tae-yong, then-head of Seoul's spy agency, as saying.

According to Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at Seoul’s Sejong Institute, the manner in which Ju Ae’s public appearances are played also point that she is potentially being prepared to take over the big role.

"At a military parade Ju Ae's white horse appeared second in line after Kim Jong Un's, which can be seen as evidence pointing to her role as successor," AFP quoted Cheong as saying.

"North Korea has also issued stamps featuring the pair, and high officials kneeling before her are also proof," he added.

He also said that by taking his daughter on an official international trip, Kim Jong Un “appears to be sending a strong signal to the international community that his daughter is being groomed as his successor, while simultaneously providing her with early and substantial diplomatic training,” reported Bloomberg.

According to a researcher at US’ Stimson Center, Michael Madde, Ju Ae “is getting practical protocol experience which should serve her well as North Korea's next leader or a core elite,” said a Reuters report.

However, it is still premature to conclude whether Ju Ae is a part of Kim Jong Un’s succession plan or not since no such official announcement has been made.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP, AP)