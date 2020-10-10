e-paper
Kim Jong Un says no coronavirus cases in North Korea

Kim Jong Un says no coronavirus cases in North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the military parade on Saturday.

world Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:44 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Seoul
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the audience at a military parade Saturday that he was grateful “not a single person” in the North had contracted the coronavirus that has swept the world since emerging in neighbouring China.

Pyongyang closed its borders in January to try to protect itself from the disease and regularly said it had no cases, but state media had shied away from such explicit statements in recent months, instead stressing the importance of prevention efforts.

