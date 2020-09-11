e-paper
Home / World News / Kim Jong Un showed off headless body of his executed uncle | All you need to know about Jang Song Thaek

Kim Jong Un showed off headless body of his executed uncle | All you need to know about Jang Song Thaek

Jang Song Thaek’s execution was one of the major purges that Kim Jong Un undertook after he came to power in 2011. Pyongang accused Jang of plotting to overthrow the government.

world Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the killing of his uncle Jang Song Thaek in 2013, two years after he came to power. Jang’s headless body with the head sitting on the chest was displayed to the senior officials, US President Donald Trump has revealed. (Photo: Reuters)
In his latest revelation about mystery-shrouded Pyongang, US President Donald Trump has told Bob Woodwoard, who is writing a book on Trump, that Kim Jong Un had ordered the killing of his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, and the headless body of Jang was displayed to senior North Korean officials. The head was sitting on the chest, Trump is believed to have said to the writer.

Jang Song Thaek, accused of treason, was executed in 2013.

Five things to know about Jang Song Thaek:

1. Jang Song Thaek became part of North Korea’s first family by marriage. He got married to one of the daughters of North Korea’s founder kim Il Sung, Kim Kyong Hui. Both attended Kim Il Sung university. The duo got married in 1972. they had a daughter who reportedly killed herself in 2006.

2. When Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011, it is believed that Jang helped him cement his authorities.

3. He was believed to be a reformist who wanted to open the doors of North Korea.

4. Jang Song Thaek’s execution was one of the major purges that Kim Jong Un undertook after he came to power. Pyongang accused Jang of plotting to overthrow the government. Jang was described as “worse than a dog”, and “despicable human scum” by North Korea’s official news agency KCNA.

5. Several conspiracy theories floated about how Jang was killed. It was rumoured that he was stripped naked and fed to dogs. But the account was later attributed to a satirical post that appeared on a Chinese social media network.

