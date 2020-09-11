Kim Jong Un showed off headless body of his executed uncle | All you need to know about Jang Song Thaek

In his latest revelation about mystery-shrouded Pyongang, US President Donald Trump has told Bob Woodwoard, who is writing a book on Trump, that Kim Jong Un had ordered the killing of his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, and the headless body of Jang was displayed to senior North Korean officials. The head was sitting on the chest, Trump is believed to have said to the writer.

Jang Song Thaek, accused of treason, was executed in 2013.

Five things to know about Jang Song Thaek:

1. Jang Song Thaek became part of North Korea’s first family by marriage. He got married to one of the daughters of North Korea’s founder kim Il Sung, Kim Kyong Hui. Both attended Kim Il Sung university. The duo got married in 1972. they had a daughter who reportedly killed herself in 2006.

2. When Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011, it is believed that Jang helped him cement his authorities.

3. He was believed to be a reformist who wanted to open the doors of North Korea.

4. Jang Song Thaek’s execution was one of the major purges that Kim Jong Un undertook after he came to power. Pyongang accused Jang of plotting to overthrow the government. Jang was described as “worse than a dog”, and “despicable human scum” by North Korea’s official news agency KCNA.

5. Several conspiracy theories floated about how Jang was killed. It was rumoured that he was stripped naked and fed to dogs. But the account was later attributed to a satirical post that appeared on a Chinese social media network.