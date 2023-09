Kim Jong Un visits aeronautics factory in Russia's far east

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was visiting an aeronautics factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur city on Friday as part of his trip to Russia's far east, Russian news agencies reported. North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during his meeting with Russian President at the Vostochny Cosmodrome(AFP)

Kim is visiting an aviation firm producing military and civil equipment, Russian agencies said, two days after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a spaceport, amid speculation they would agree an arms deal.