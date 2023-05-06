What royal family members will do at King Charles' coronation

All eyes will be on the British royal family as they are joined by about heads of state and global dignitaries for King Charles coronation. Here's what royal family members are expected to do during the ceremony that dates back for almost 1,000 years:

King Charles

King Charles Coronation: Britain's King Charles III smiles as he speaks with guests during a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, at Buckingham Palace.(AFP)

King Charles became monarch of the UK and 14 other realms following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He will take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England during the ceremony when he will be be anointed with holy Chrism oil and presented with items from the Crown Jewels. He will then be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Queen Consort Camilla

Camilla, the second wife of Charles, will go through a smaller coronation as the queen during the service.

Prince William

Charles' eldest son and heir-to-the-throne Prince William will have a leading role in the coronation as he will kneel down before King Charles to pledge his loyalty as "your liege man of life and limb".

Prince George

William's eldest son, George - second in line to the throne and nine years old - will be one of the king's four pages of honour. He is set to join the procession through Westminster Abbey, joined by his siblings Charlotte and Louis in a carriage as part of the grand procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry does not have an official role in the ceremony and will not take part in the procession while his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the United States with their two children.

