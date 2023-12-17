King Charles feels 'deeply nervous' about conversations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The King is feeling “deeply nervous” about talking to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are facing a lot of “hostility” from the royal family, according to a royal insider.

King Charles' dream of reunion crumbles amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle controversy(AP)

Vanity Fair reported that the King is concerned about the possibility of the Sussexes “leaking” their conversations, which would make “things very difficult”.

The insider also said that there is “no chance” that Prince Harry and Meghan, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, will be invited to spend the holidays with the royal family, despite rumours that they want to visit the UK.

The insider also revealed that the King “would love” to reunite with his sons and grandchildren at Christmas, but that the situation is complicated by the “hostility” that Prince Harry and Meghan have provoked, especially from the Prince and Princess of Wales. This comes after a backlash following the publication of Omid Scobie’s book in November, which revealed the names of the royals who allegedly made racist remarks about Archie’s skin colour before he was born.

Vanity Fair reported that William and Kate said that they have no desire to be around Harry and Meghan, and that they would not even “spend Christmas with them.”

“The King would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming,” the royal insider revealed.

“It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

“Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them,” the insider added.

Christmas plans for the Royals'

William and Kate will follow the tradition and join the royal family for Christmas day, and then celebrate a second Christmas at Anmer Hall with the Middleton family.

This year, the Queen’s children from her second marriage, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and their families, will also be part of the royal Christmas.

In the past, the Queen used to leave Sandringham after Christmas dinner to host her own family dinner at Ray Mill, her house in Wiltshire.

Because of the increased number of guests, Christmas dinner will be served in the white drawing room instead of the dining room where the late queen used to hold the festive meal. As usual, the royal family will go to church on Christmas morning and greet the public afterwards.

The King will also stay in Norfolk for New Year’s Eve.

He normally spends the New Year in Scotland, but reports say he will prolong his Norfolk stay and go to the Highlands later in January.