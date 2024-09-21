King Charles III and Prince William likely to snub Prince Harry during UK visit

With the birthday greetings sent to Prince Harry by King Charles III and Prince William on Sunday were seen as extending an olive branch towards the Sussexes, but a new The Daily Beast report suggests otherwise. Prince Harry will not meet King Charles III and Prince William and likely to stay in a hotel during the UK trip. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)(AP)

Some insiders cited that the surface-level display of well-wishes hides deeper tensions, as none of the senior royals plan to meet with Harry during his upcoming visit to the UK later this month.

Prince Harry, who has become increasingly distanced from his family since stepping back from royal duties, is not expected to stay in any royal residence during his visit. Instead, he is likely to stay in a central London hotel. Earlier, Royal correspondent of Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl, cited that Charles called Prince Harry on his birthday to be “back on track” again. “It was always the king’s intention to publicly acknowledge his son’s 40th, and I am sure that the king will have spoken to Harry on his birthday,” she claimed.

Prince William deeply hurt by Prince Harry's repeated…

Now when asked by The Daily Beast about the possibility of a family reunion, an old friend of Harry's, expressed, “Harry is not expecting the call-up from the king or William.”

Sources reveal that “difficult” Prince William, in particular, is not interested in meeting with his younger brother. William remains deeply hurt by Harry's 2023 memoir Spare, which included unflattering comments about William and his wife, Kate Middleton. A friend of William and Kate told The Daily Beast, “William’s focus is on his family right now, and he won’t be meeting up with Harry.”

William has reportedly found Harry’s accusations to be unforgivable, particularly those suggesting that Kate was involved in racially insensitive remarks about Harry and Meghan Markle’s children.

During a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan claimed that members of the royal family expressed “concerns” about the potential skin colour of their future children. Although the source of these comments was initially kept vague, it was later reported in a now-retracted book by Omid Scobie that King Charles and Kate were the ones who allegedly made the remarks.

The Prince of Wales is also said to be irritated by Harry and Meghan’s habit of referring to his wife as “Kate” instead of her preferred, more formal name, Catherine.