When Prince Harry opened up about his odd washing habit in boarding school: ‘I can still see the long row of…’

Prince Harry once opened up about spending time at boarding school, and revealed his unusual washing habit. Harry went to Mrs Mynors Nursery School, followed by Wetherby Prep School. He then went to boarding school at Ludgrove Prep School, and attended Eton College after that, at the age of 13. The Duke of Sussex was just eight when he was sent to live away from home, and he received support from school staff there. When Prince Harry opened up about his odd washing habit in boarding school (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo)(REUTERS)

In his memoir Space, Harry revealed that he had his hair washed by matrons at boarding school. "Three times a week after dinner, the matrons would assist the youngest boys with a nightly wash," he wrote.

"I can still see the long row of white baths, each with a boy reclining like a little Pharaoh, awaiting his personalized hair wash." Harry added. "For older boys who'd reached puberty, there were two tubs in a separate room, behind a yellow door.”

"The matrons came down the row of tubs with stiff brushes, bars of floral soap. Every boy had his own towel, embossed with his school number. Mine was 116,” he added.

How Prince Harry embraced sports

Harry joined Prince William at Eton College near Windsor, after Ludgrove. He claimed in Spare that he was disappointed because his brother did not want to spend time with him at Eton.

Harry revealed in the book that he ultimately found his happiness in sports, and began to find his place at Eton. "Sport, I decided, would be my thing at Eton,” he wrote, adding that he observed two distinct groups within sports circles – “dry bobs” and “wet bobs.”

"Dry bobs played cricket, football, rugby, or polo. Wet bobs rowed, sailed, or swam. I was a dry who occasionally got wet. I played every dry sport, though rugby captured my heart. Beautiful game, plus a good excuse to run into stuff very hard. Rugby let me indulge my rage. I simply didn't feel pain the way other boys did, which made me scary on a pitch,” he wrote.