King Charles III not in ‘critical condition’: Fact-checking viral post

A viral X post claiming that King Charles III is in critical condition has sparked widespread concern. The post, shared by the user @Unpaid_Pundit1 on Tuesday, falsely stated that the UK monarch's health had taken a turn for the worse after a fall. The user included a screenshot of a supposed BBC article titled “King Charles III in Critical Condition.” X post claiming that King Charles III is in critical condition has gone viral.(REUTERS)

The fabricated article claimed: “King Charles III, the UK's current-serving monach, is in critical condition, according to Buckingham Palace. The Royal Palace has released a statement after King Charles III was left in a sudden critical state. According to the statement, Charles was wearing comically large socks, and attempted to slide down the royal 4th hallway, losing balance and falling down 18 flights of stairs. The royal palace refused to comment on why they have 18 flights of stairs.”

Here’s the truth:

King Charles III is in good health and not in critical condition. The X post is completely false. The alleged BBC article has been edited, and BBC has not published any such story on March 18. Additionally, the user who shared the post is known for regularly posting content critical of the Royal Family.

King Charles III’s upcoming visit to the Vatican:

Earlier on March 18, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III will be visiting the Vatican and Italy next month. The monarch hopes to meet Pope Francis, who has been recovering from double pneumonia since his hospitalization on February 14.

According to the Buckingham Palace, King Charles will be in Italy from April 7–10, with the first part of the visit focusing on the Vatican and the Catholic Church's preparations for the 2025 Jubilee Year. In addition to meeting with Pope Francis, the King and Queen will attend an ecumenical service on “Care for Creation” at the Sistine Chapel.