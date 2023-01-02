King Charles' coronation could be invalidated because…: What royal author said

King Charles III's coronation ceremony could be invalidated because of his affair with Camilla, a royal author claimed. King Charles split up with Princess Diana in 1992 but a biography said that by 1986 he and Camilla were already having an affair. In 1994, Charles admitted that he had been unfaithful to Diana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Meghan Markle to write memoir? Maybe after… Prince Harry's drops next week

“Yes, yes… Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried," Charles had said about his marriage. Royal biographer Anthony Holden claimed that King Charles' confession of adultery could spark a "constitutional crisis".

“The Church of England has never crowned a divorced man as King, let alone one who has publicly confessed to adultery – with the relevant woman expecting to be crowned Queen Consort. The late Robert Runcie [the former Archbishop of Canterbury] told me this would require a revision of the coronation oath, which would require a new statute of Parliament,” Anthony Holden wrote in the Guardian.

Read more: Prince Harry's memoir means he and William will never reconcile as…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Given the convention that Parliament does not debate the monarchy without the monarch's consent, this would require the Prime Minister to seek King Charles's permission. This, Runcie told me, would amount to a constitutional crisis,” the royal author added,

However, Sir Vernon Bogdanor, a research professor at King's College London's Centre for British Politics and Government, told the Mail, "Charles and Camilla's wedding was followed by a Service of Prayer and Dedication, led by Archbishop Rowan Williams.

Read more: Prince Harry's bombshell memoir's details leak. It targets this royal member

'This surely overrides anything Robert Runcie may or may not have said," the professor added. King Charles' coronation ceremony is set to take place on May 6, where Camilla will also be crowned Queen Consort. The Palace said the ceremony will be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON