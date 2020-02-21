e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Kremlin denies meddling claims in the 2020 United States election

Kremlin denies meddling claims in the 2020 United States election

US media reported Thursday that intelligence officials had warned lawmakers in a briefing that Moscow, accused of meddling in the 2016 US election on Donald Trump’s behalf, was looking to influence this year’s vote.

world Updated: Feb 21, 2020 20:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Moscow
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the allegations were “like the usual paranoid announcements, which unfortunately will multiply as we get closer to the (US) election.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the allegations were “like the usual paranoid announcements, which unfortunately will multiply as we get closer to the (US) election.”(AP)
         

The Kremlin on Friday dismissed claims that Russia is interfering in the 2020 US presidential election as a paranoid falsehood.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the allegations were “like the usual paranoid announcements, which unfortunately will multiply as we get closer to the (US) election.”

“Of course, they have nothing to do with the truth.”

US media reported Thursday that intelligence officials had warned lawmakers in a briefing that Moscow, accused of meddling in the 2016 US election on Donald Trump’s behalf, was looking to influence this year’s vote.

tags
top news
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Another Kerala nun accuses deposed Jalandhar bishop of sexual harassment
Another Kerala nun accuses deposed Jalandhar bishop of sexual harassment
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
Tripura man held for rape-murder of daughter’s 6-yr-old friend
Tripura man held for rape-murder of daughter’s 6-yr-old friend
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan review: Ayushmann jabs at homophobia
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan review: Ayushmann jabs at homophobia
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news