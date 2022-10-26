Home / World News / Kremlin may transfer assets in annexed Ukraine regions to Russian companies

Kremlin may transfer assets in annexed Ukraine regions to Russian companies

world news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 05:23 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was obvious that "abandoned assets" could not be left inactive, and the government would deal with the issue.

Russia-Ukraine War: A young couple walks past a Russian soldier guarding an area in Kherson.(AP)
Reuters |

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that assets in the four Ukrainian regions that Russia said it had annexed last month may in future be transferred to Russian companies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was obvious that "abandoned assets" could not be left inactive, and the government would deal with the issue.

Ukraine, its Western allies and an overwhelming majority of countries at the U.N. General Assembly have condemned Russia's declared annexation of the four regions as illegal.

