Vladimir Putin observes Russian strategic nuclear forces drills: 5 points

Updated on Oct 26, 2022 05:32 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday observed exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear forces, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin observes exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear forces via a video link in Moscow, Russia.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday oversaw the training of the country's strategic deterrence forces and troops who are responsible for responding to threats of nuclear war, the Kremlin said.

"Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, a training session was held with ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces, during which practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place," the Kremlin said.

Here are 5 points on the story:

1. State television showed Vladimir Putin overseeing the drills from a control room.

2. Vladimir Putin said that Russia was aware of Ukrainian plans to use a "dirty bomb".

3. The allegation has been made by Moscow before as well but has remained largely unsubstantiated.

4. Vladimir Putin also said that the risk of conflict in the world and region was high adding that security should be heightened around key infrastructure sites.

5. In conversation with India and China on Tuesday, Russia talked about the dirty bomb as well.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

