Kremlin says Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Putin came to nothing
- Elon Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that an invitation from Tesla boss Elon Musk for President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on social network Clubhouse had come to nothing and that Moscow had not received a response after seeking further details.
Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details.
On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters they had not received any response, however, and that the matter had probably been a misunderstanding.
Peskov said the matter was now probably closed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian- American Varghese appointed deputy assistant to Biden, WHMO director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee
- Michael Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin says Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Putin came to nothing
- Elon Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US poised to sanction Russia over its treatment of Kremlin critic Navalny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Israel launches freedom bracelet that will track travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigeria: Kidnappers free all abducted schoolgirls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic-consumed US relapses in drug addiction
- The opioid crisis has caused about half a million deaths in the United States since 1999, including 50,000 in 2019 alone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syrian victims of 2013 chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors
- France is home to thousands of Syrian refugees, and its investigating judges have a mandate to determine whether crimes against humanity were committed anywhere in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Be strong': CDC chief concerned over spread of Covid-19 variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pashtun demand for greater Afghanistan could ignite nation's rivalry with Pak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI chief Christopher Wray to face questions on extremism, US Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not Beijing, only New Delhi: Nepal's ex-PM says Indo-Nepal ties remain strong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With first dose, PM Modi joins ranks of world leaders vaccinated against Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US downplays possibility of sharing Covid-19 vaccines with Mexico
- The remarks by White House press secretary Jen Psaki came before a video conference between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and US President Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox