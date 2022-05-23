Kurt Cobain's electric guitar auctions for nearly $5 million
Rock icon Kurt Cobain's electric guitar, which he played in his band Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video, was auctioned for nearly $5 million.
According to Variety, the Fender Mustang electric guitar was sold to the Jim Irsay Collection of Indianapolis at Julien’s Auctions on May 22.
The guitar was auctioned for approximately $4.5 million, surpassing its original estimate of $600,000.
In his final interview with Guitar World, Cobain had said that the 1969 left-handed guitar was one of his favourites.
“I’m left-handed, and it’s not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality left-handed guitars. But out of all the guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite. I’ve only owned two of them," he said.
Apart from playing the guitar at various live concerts, the late singer-songwriter also used it for studio recording sessions of “Nevermind” and “In Utero".
The guitar was previously displayed at Seattle’s Experience Music Project, now known as MoPOP Museum of Pop Culture.
Cobain family will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the auction to Kicking The Stigma — the Irsays’ initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma associated with these illnesses.
IMF warns against global economic fragmentation from Ukraine war
The International Monetary Fund warned against global economic fragmentation as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying that undoing decades of integration will make the world poorer and more dangerous. Nations should lower trade barriers to alleviate shortages and lower prices, after more than 30 countries restricted trade in food, energy and other key commodities, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.
Biden hails 'good friend' Kishida, says US fully committed to Japan's defence
President Joe Biden assured his "good friend" Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan on Monday that the United States is fully committed to Japan's defence, amid simmering tension with China and the ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden was greeted with a military honour guard that played the anthems of both countries under a bright blue sky. Earlier, he met Emperor Naruhito, talking briefly at the palace entrance before being ushered inside.
Davos Forum is back after 2 yrs, but with less billionaire starpower and no snow
Ask some of the world's rich and powerful descending on Davos this week and they'll tell you: After a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus from the Swiss ski resort, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum just isn't going to be the same. The chiefs of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. aren't going. Neither is BlackRock Inc.'s Larry Fink or Steve Schwarzman, the private-equity billionaire.
Australia's new PM Anthony Albanese heads to Tokyo with climate message
Australia's new prime minister Anthony Albanese took office Monday, hours before flying to a Tokyo summit with a "message to the world" that his country is ready to engage on climate change. In a hurried post-election schedule, he was flying out a few hours later to join a summit Tuesday with the US, Japanese and Indian leaders, known as the Quad. The new leader says he wants to transform his country, too.
Oxfam tells Davos: Time to tax growing billionaire club
The Covid pandemic has created a new billionaire every 30 hours and now one million people could fall into extreme poverty at the same pace, Oxfam said Monday as the Davos summit returns. Oxfam said it expects 263 million people to sink into extreme poverty this year, at a rate of one million every 33 hours, as soaring inflation has added a cost-of-living crisis on top of Covid.
