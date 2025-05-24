Kyiv on alert as Russia launches missiles, drones assault on Ukraine

Kyiv was on high alert early Saturday after a Russian drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, prompting urgent warnings from local officials and the military, the city's mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, said, after AFP journalists heard explosions. Officials said anti-aircraft units were in action.(REUTERS)

"Explosions in the capital. Air defences have been activated. The city and the region are under a combined enemy attack," he wrote on Telegram. The Ukrainian Air Force warned that ballistic missiles were heading towards the capital.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said two fires had broken out in the city's Sviatoshinskyi district. Drone fragments had hit the ground there and in three other districts.

Reuters witnesses reported waves of drones flying over the city, which had been jolted by a series of explosions.