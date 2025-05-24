Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kyiv on alert as Russia launches missiles, drones assault on Ukraine

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 04:39 AM IST

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv's military administration, said two fires had broken out in the city's Sviatoshinskyi district.

Kyiv was on high alert early Saturday after a Russian drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, prompting urgent warnings from local officials and the military, the city's mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, said, after AFP journalists heard explosions.

Officials said anti-aircraft units were in action.(REUTERS)
Officials said anti-aircraft units were in action.(REUTERS)

"Explosions in the capital. Air defences have been activated. The city and the region are under a combined enemy attack," he wrote on Telegram. The Ukrainian Air Force warned that ballistic missiles were heading towards the capital.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said two fires had broken out in the city's Sviatoshinskyi district. Drone fragments had hit the ground there and in three other districts.

Officials said anti-aircraft units were in action.

Reuters witnesses reported waves of drones flying over the city, which had been jolted by a series of explosions.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / Kyiv on alert as Russia launches missiles, drones assault on Ukraine
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On