Latest world news News: Today’s Live Updates 03-Dec-2023

03-Dec-2023
- Dec 03, 2023 12:21 AM ISTUkraine's security service alleges Russian plot involving ex-president
Ukraine's security service, the SBU, prevented former president Petro Poroshenko from leaving the country, citing concerns that Russia planned to exploit a meeting he had scheduled with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The SBU claimed that Russia was preparing "provocations" to discredit Ukraine among its foreign allies. Poroshenko's political party, European Solidarity, denied the allegations and warned the SBU against becoming involved in politics. Orban, who is known for his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, opposes opening talks on European Union membership with Ukraine. The dispute between Poroshenko and the current administration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reflects growing tensions in Ukraine's political landscape.Dec 03, 2023 12:21 AM ISTNo prisoner exchange with Israel until there is ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas says
Deputy Hamas chief, Saleh Al-Arouri, has stated that no more prisoners will be exchanged with Israel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza. Al-Arouri mentioned that the hostages still being held captive by Hamas are Israeli soldiers and civilian men who had previously served in the Israeli army. He stated that they would not be released unless there was a ceasefire and all Palestinian detainees were also freed. Al-Arouri added that this decision is final and that they will not compromise on it.
