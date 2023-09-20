Lauren Boebert excluded from conservative Texas youth summit following ‘Beetlejuice’ groping controversy

A conservative Christian youth summit has dropped Rep. Lauren Boebert from its list of speakers after a video showed her being kicked out of a Denver theater for groping and fondling her date’s genitals and vaping. WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Texas Youth Summit, which is scheduled for later this month, has removed the Colorado Republican congresswoman, 36, from its online advertising.

The decision comes after Boebert who is divorcing her husband, Jayson was caught on camera acting inappropriately with her date, bar co-owner Quinn Gallagher, 46, at a performance of “Beetlejuice” earlier this month.

The video showed the Colorado Rep., a staunch conservative, rubbing Gallagher’s crotch and letting him touch and play with her breasts.

She was also seen vaping, shouting and taking selfies before they were asked to leave the theater.

As she was leaving, Boebert reportedly asked staff, “Do you know who I am?” and then gave them the finger.

Prior to the scandal, Boebert had been featured as a keynote speaker at the Texas summit and included in a VIP reception.

Last year, the 36-year-old congresswoman spoke at the same summit with a gun on her thigh to an audience of 12- to 26-year-olds. The youth summit, which has displayed a cross on its stage in previous years, says it aims to teach young people conservative and Christian values.

“We are working to educate young people with conservative and most importantly, Judeo-Christian values so that they have the right worldview when they go off to college, or when they’re in their high schools, because of what the left is doing,” said Christian Collins, the founder of the summit.

Many users noticed that the summit had taken Boebert off its advertising. “Wonder if they are reconsidering,” Henry Whitham wrote on Facebook.

“For all her crying of sexual grooming she sure has no issue with grooming kids in a theater to think public groping is acceptable,” he added sarcastically.

The Colorado Rep. has previously made allegations against transgender officials and left-wing politicians of influencing children. She initially refuted claims of vaping inside the theater, only acknowledging it when surveillance footage became public.

She also broke up with Gallagher, her “Beetlejuice” date, saying she would not see him again. Meanwhile, Jayson defended her, asking people not to judge her and saying she was going through a “public and difficult divorce” after 18 years of marriage. He called her “an exceptional wife, mother and now grandmother.”