'Leave my children alone': Donald Trump slams judge probing civil fraud trial

Former US President Trump on Wednesday hit out at the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York, calling him "crazy", "unhinged" and "disgrace to the legal profession", The Hill reported on Wednesday. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.(AP)

Trump attacked Judge Arthur Engoron on decisions made so far in the trial, and his judicial track record calling it a "politically motivated" attack on him.

He also said he would appeal a partial gag order imposed by Engoron on October 3 that bars him from attacking court staff

"Judge Engoron is a political hack who ruled against me before the trial even started. He is doing the dirty work for the Democrat Party," Trump wrote on Truth Social, claiming Engoron, "fought us, sanctioned us for no reason, fined us big money, never gave us even a one-day delay. This is his big chance, and he was not going to let it go."

"Engoron is crazy, totally unhinged, and dangerous - Our Judicial System has gone to HELL," Trump added.

The former US President also called on the judge in a fraud case to "leave his children alone".

Earlier in September, Engoron ruled that Trump was liable for fraud in the case brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

"Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!" Trump stated.

The case pertains to the allegations that the former president, and his adult children, falsely inflated and deflated the value of the Trump Organization's assets for years to receive lower taxes and better insurance coverage, according to The Hill.

Trump, in his posts Wednesday morning, reiterated claims he made overnight, when he touted the apparent contradictions in testimony last week from his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and claimed the case should be "thrown out".

"I'm being 'railroaded' at a level never seen before," Trump wrote Wednesday morning. "When Cohen admitted the whole case was a lie, he didn't care. Think of it, we had a Perry Mason moment with their Star Witness and the judge acted like nothing had happened, and then started screaming at us".

"He then put a RIDICULOUS GAG ORDER ON ME, which we will appeal," Trump added.

He also maintained his innocence and went after James.

"There was no fraud, so they are working with the corrupt AG whose campaign was 'I will get Trump,' to develop something, anything," he said.

Trump's fiery posts come ahead of another day in court, where Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is expected to testify. Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who will take the stand on Thursday, currently serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization.

Trump is expected to testify in the trial on November 6, The Hill reported. (ANI)