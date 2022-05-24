‘Leaving Japan after…’: PM Modi as he departs for India post Quad summit

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi said he had excellent discussions with the business leaders of Japan, and “an engaging interaction” with the vibrant Indian community in Japan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida feed carp before their dinner at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo on Tuesday, (AP)
Updated on May 24, 2022 07:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar

Describing his Japan tour as “fruitful”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “Quad emerge as a vibrant forum to further global good” as he departed for New Delhi from Tokyo on Tuesday. 

“Leaving Japan after a fruitful visit in which I attended various bilateral and multilateral programmes. Glad to see the Quad emerge as a vibrant forum to further global good. Also had excellent bilateral meetings with all the Quad leaders,” Modi, who was in Tokyo for the second in-person Quad summit, tweeted.

Modi said he had excellent discussions with the business leaders of Japan, and “an engaging interaction” with the vibrant Indian community in Japan.

“I thank the Government and the people of Japan for the warm hospitality,” he added.

Modi also met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and the two leaders agreed to further enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence manufacturing.

Modi held a bilateral meeting with Kishida during which they underscored the importance of maintaining the momentum of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

“Had an excellent meeting with PM @kishida230. This meeting gave us the opportunity to review the full range of relations between India and Japan. Our cooperation is rapidly rising and this augurs well for the people of our nations,” Modi said on Twitter.

Modi met US President Joe Biden earlier in the day and pledged to work jointly for a rules-based international order, and a connected and secure world.

The two leaders reviewed progress under the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership, and committed to deepen the India-US Major Defence Partnership. The talks also focused on increasing cooperation in global health, pandemic preparedness and critical and emerging technologies.

In his remarks to the media before the meeting, Modi said the two sides have a strategic partnership based on trust, and their common interests in defence and their shared values have strengthened the bond of trust. “I am absolutely sure the India-US friendship will continue to be a force for good for global peace and stability, for the sustainability of the planet and for human development,” he said.

Modi also said he held "fruitful" discussions with Australia's newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Quad Summit and reviewed the multifaceted bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their desire to deepen it.

"Advancing friendship with Australia. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AlboMP held fruitful discussions in Tokyo. The talks focused on deepening the developmental cooperation between India and Australia across diverse sectors,” the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Modi congratulated Albanese on his election victory.

(With inputs from agencies)

