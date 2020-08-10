e-paper
Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests

In a brief televised speech, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Monday that he is taking "a step back" so he can stand with the people "and fight the battle for change alongside them."

world Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:28 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Beirut
Lebanese PM steps down
Lebanese PM steps down (via REUTERS)
         

Lebanon’s prime minister says he is stepping down from his job in the wake of the Beirut port explosion last week that triggered public fury and mass protests.

In a brief televised speech, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Monday that he is taking “a step back” so he can stand with the people “and fight the battle for change alongside them.”

Also read: Beirut explosion bares pitfalls of sending aid to Lebanon

He said: “I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon,” repeating the last phrase three times.

A brief while earlier, Diab’s Cabinet resigned. The developments follow a weekend of anti-government protests in the wake of the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut’s port that caused widespread destruction, killed at least 160 people and injured about 6,000 others.

Diab blamed corrupt politicians who preceded him for the “earthquake” that has hit Lebanon.

“They (political class) should have been ashamed of themselves because their corruption is what has led to this disaster that had been hidden for seven years,” he added.

