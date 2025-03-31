Liberal Party allows MP to run in Canada poll despite controversial comments

Toronto: The ruling Liberal Party is allowing a controversial MP to run in the federal election, even after he appeared to support the rendition of his opponent to China. Canada's Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney greets volunteers and supporters during a stop at his campaign office in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Reports emerged last week, that Paul Chiang, an MP representing the riding of Markham-Unionville in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), told the Canadian subsidiary of a Hong Kong news outlet, “If you can take him to the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto, you can get the million-dollar reward.”

He was referring to Conservative Party’s Joe Tay, who was contesting the nomination for the seat but is now the candidate from another GTA riding of Don Valley North.

Hong Kong police had placed a bounty of CA$183,000 ($127,917) on Tay, who is a critic of Beijing’s suppression of rights in Hong Kong.

Chiang had apologised on Friday, as he said, “The comments I made were deplorable and a complete lapse of judgement on the seriousness of the matter. As a former Police Officer, I should have known better. I sincerely apologise and deeply regret my comments.”

However, there was pressure from the opposition of the Liberals to drop Chiang as their candidate. But, on Sunday, the outlet Toronto Star reported that he is being retained despite the controversy. It quoted a Liberal Party spokesperson as saying, “Paul Chiang recognised that he made a significant lapse in judgement. He apologised and has been clear that he will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Hong Kong as they fight to safeguard their human rights and freedoms.”

This episode comes even as Canada is grappling with the reality of China’s interference in recent federal elections.

Chiang won the election in 2021 defeating then Conservative MP Bob Saroya, an Indo-Canadian, who had twice been elected from the riding.

Erin O’Toole, who was then Conservative Party leader, posted on Saturday on X, “This riding was one of the worst for Foreign Interference (FI) in 2021. Comments from the MP/Candidate confirm longstanding concerns about the result. PM (Justin) Trudeau ignored FI concerns. I hope PM Carney is more serious. He cannot allow this candidate to stand.”

Current Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said on Sunday, “I find it incredible that Mark Carney would allow someone to run for his party that called for a Canadian citizen to be handed over to a foreign government on a bounty. A foreign government that would almost certainly execute that Canadian citizen. Think about that for a second.”