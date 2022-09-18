Home / World News / ‘Like never experienced before’ super typhoon Nanmadol heads for Japan: 8 points

'Like never experienced before' super typhoon Nanmadol heads for Japan: 8 points

world news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022

Super Typhoon Nanmadol: Japan's weather agency has issued an emergency warning for violent winds, high waves and a storm surge.

Super Typhoon Nanmadol: Waves batter the shore in Miyazaki.(AP)
Super Typhoon Nanmadol: Waves batter the shore in Miyazaki.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

About two million people in southwestern Japan have been ordered to evacuate as a powerful typhoon “like never experienced before” is set to hit the region on Sunday, Reuters reported. The typhoon is forecast to hit southern Kyushu, one of Japan's southwest islands. Residents in 965,000 households have been ordered to evacuate.

Here's how Japan is preparing for super typhoon Nanmadol:

1. Japan's weather agency has issued an emergency warning for violent winds, high waves and a storm surge.

2. Highest level-five alert was issued to more than 14,000 people in the city of Nishinoomote on Kyushu island.

3. Japan's meteorological agency said that there was a possibility of record heavy rain in the region and the strong winds could even cause houses to collapse.

4. Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled at least 335 flights that were scheduled to depart from or arrive at airports in Japan.

5. Railway operators have cancelled trains in the region.

6. Convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan temporarily shutting around 950 stores, Reuters reported.

7. Super typhoon Nanmadol will be the 14th typhoon of the season.

8. The storm is forecast to curve east and pass over Japan's main island of Honshu early next week.

Topics
japan
