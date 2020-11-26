London avoids toughest Covid-19 curbs after England lockdown

world

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:44 IST

London will avoid the toughest coronavirus restrictions when England’s partial lockdown ends next week, Boris Johnson’s government announced.

The UK capital has been placed into tier 2 -- which means pubs, restaurants and bars can open for business, but alcohol can only be served as part of a meal. Households will not be allowed to mix indoors.

The regional three tier system is tougher than before lockdown because ministers want to make sure they get a grip of the virus before people are allowed a five-day relaxation of the rules during the Christmas holidays.

Swathes of England will be in the highest tier 3, which means pubs and restaurants will be closed except for delivery and takeaway, including the northwest city of Manchester, the northeast city of Newcastle and Bristol in the southwest. Liverpool, which has pioneered mass testing, will be in tier 2.