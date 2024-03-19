London-bound flight's cabin crew spots passenger trying to end life. What happened next?

A London-bound flight made an emergency landing at the Heathrow Airport on Friday after a passenger allegedly tried to commit suicide inside the airplane's bathroom, reported NDTV citing the Metro. A London-bound flight made an emergency landing at the Heathrow Airport on Friday after a passenger tried to commit suicide inside the airplane's bathroom. (Representational picture)(REUTERS)

As per the report, cabin crew of the EVA Air flight (BR67) from Bangkok to London noticed that someone was still in the restroom during the aircraft's descent. They found the passenger in a condition that indicated a possible suicide attempt.

The flight's crew members and a doctor onboard provided first aid to the passenger. The passenger's identity and the reason behind the suicide attempt is not known.

The flight landed at around 7:30 pm local time and medical personnel took the passenger to a hospital.

Recent instances of issues caused by flight passengers

In January this year, a Ryanair flight from the UK to Spain had to make an emergency landing in Portugal due to a fight among passengers.

As per reports, a group of possibly intoxicated men allegedly harassed female passengers on the flight. A flight attendant intervened to resolve the situation but was allegedly knocked unconscious by the unruly passengers. The flight's captain issued a warning but the ruckus continued for 20 minutes, prompting the diversion of the plane.

An ugly incident took place in India in January when a passenger hit an IndiGo pilot of a Goa-bound airplane after the flight was delayed to very low visibility at Delhi airport. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from netizens. The passenger was detained and a complaint was filed with the Delhi Police.

In March, a passenger allegedly smoked a beedi (cigarette) inside the restroom of a Delhi to Mumbai flight. The passenger was arrested by the Mumbai Police after the flight landed in the city.