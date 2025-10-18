‘Looks beautiful, very stylish’: Zelensky's jacket gets Trump's approval, compliment draws smiles | Watch

Keeping up with his fashion lesson from earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was all decked up in black military-style suit for his Friday meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump, bringing him compliments from the Republican leader once again. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, sits before a lunch with President Donald Trump, from right, Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.(AP)

The last time Zelensky got such a reaction for his attire was also during his meeting with the American President at the White House in August this year.

A video of Trump's comments on Zelensky's outfit is doing the rounds on social media. The Ukrainian President was wearing the same suit as he did the last time.

In the presence of reporters inside the White House during their meeting, Trump said, "I think he looks beautiful in his jacket."

"I hope people notice it. It's actually very stylish, I like it," the US President added.

WATCH:

Trump's compliments to Zelensky drew smiles and cheery giggles from others present at the meeting between the two leaders.

Later, when a reporter asked about Zelensky's wardrobe choice, he responded, saying, "Sane suit because the same president, it's very simple. Next president will have another suit."

The two leaders met in Washington to discuss the war in Ukraine and Kyiv's "needs" of Tomahawks from the US. A 'need' that saw Trump being hesitant to agree to.

Zelensky's outfit saga in August

The Ukrainian President had arrived at the White House earlier in August, clad in a black suit, an outfit change that came after a reporter mocked Zelensky's attire when he had visited Washington in February.

The reporter had asked him, "Why don’t you wear a suit? Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office.”

So, when Zelensky was in the White House for a second time in August, he decided to keep up and don a suit for his meeting with Trump.

While welcoming the Ukrainian leader inside the White House, Trump was surprised when he saw Zelensky in a suit and noted how he was "all dressed up".

A White House reporter complimented the Ukrainian leader, saying, "President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit." Trump quickly interjected and said, "I said the same thing."

The US President then added, while pointing towards reporter Brian Glenn, "And he's the one that attacked you last time."

The remark drew a smile out of Zelensky, who said he remembered the reporter and jokingly noted that Glenn was wearing the same outfit as he had during their first meeting with Trump. "You're in the same suit. See, I changed, you have not," he said.

Zelensky was in the US to meet Trump following the American President's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin at the Alaska Summit.