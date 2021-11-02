Home / World News / Loud explosion, gunfire heard near Kabul military hospital
Loud explosion, gunfire heard near Kabul military hospital

  • It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the incident. More details are awaited.
A photograph shows a general view of Kabul city,(Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 03:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

A massive explosion was heard on Tuesday near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, followed by the sound of gunfire, witnesses were quoted by media reports.

"I am inside the hospital. I heard a big explosion coming from the first checkpoint. We were told to go to safe rooms. I also hear guns firing," a witness told news agency AFP.

It was not immediately clear if  there were any casualties. Authorities are yet to ascertain what caused the explosion and whether it was a terror attack.

There have been no comments from Taliban officials as of now. Further details are awaited.

