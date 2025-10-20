Louvre thieves identified? Minister says heist carried out by 'experienced team, possibly foreigners'

The Louvre remained closed for a second day Monday as police hunted the thieves behind a daring daylight heist that saw priceless jewels stolen, even on camera. People queue in the Louvre pyramid courtyard moments before the announcement the museum will remain closed for a second day running after thieves stole crown jewels.(AFP)

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who acknowledged Sunday that securing the jewels was a "major weak spot," said the raid lasted just seven minutes and was likely carried out by an experienced team, possibly "foreigners."

The intervention of museum staff forced the thieves to abandon some of their equipment, the culture ministry added.

Four thieves are being hunted by French authorities for their brazen heist at the Louvre on Sunday, AFP reported, citing Paris's chief prosecutor.

Organized crime group of “foreigners”: Minister

Authorities said a team of 60 investigators is probing the robbery, with officials suspecting an organized crime group.

Nine pieces of jewellery were taken Sunday, including a crown encrusted with more than 1,000 diamonds, which the thieves dropped as they fled.

It was the Louvre's first theft since 1998, when a painting by Camille Corot was stolen and never recovered.

Concerns over museum security in France

Sunday’s raid has reignited concerns over museum security, which critics say is far weaker than that of banks and increasingly targeted by criminals.

Last month, thieves stole gold samples worth $700,000 from Paris's Natural History Museum.

The same month, two dishes and a vase were taken from a museum in Limoges, with losses estimated at $7.6 million.

What happened?

The thieves arrived around 9:30 am, shortly after the museum opened, parking a truck with an extendable ladder beneath the Apollo Gallery, home to the imperial jewel collection. The theft took place shortly after the museum opened at 9:00 am and the heist was done in just seven minutes, sources said.

They climbed up, used cutting equipment to enter through a window, and opened the display cases.

What was stolen?

During the escape, they dropped and damaged the crown of Empress Eugenie, Napoleon III's wife, adorned with 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds.

Eight other items remain missing, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, a diadem of nearly 2,000 diamonds belonging to Empress Eugenie, and a necklace of eight sapphires and 631 diamonds that belonged to Marie-Amelie, France’s last queen.

"The loot would be impossible to sell on in its current state," said Alexandre Giquello, president of leading auction house Drouot.