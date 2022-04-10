Loyalty to Niazi may legally cost the ex-Pak Assembly Speaker
- Qaiser cited his 30-year-old relationship with ousted PM Niazi and refused to follow the directions of the Pakistan Supreme Court's five-judge bench.
By refusing to conduct voting on the Opposition’s now successful no-confidence motion to oust the Imran Niazi government, National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has exposed himself to contempt of Pakistan Supreme Court order and is thus liable for punishment.
While the post of Speaker in either Assembly or Parliament is expected to be non-partisan and above the political parties, Qaiser cited his 30-year-old relationship with ousted PM Niazi and refused to follow the directions of the Pakistan Supreme Court's five-judge bench. Rather than conduct the no-confidence vote as mandated by the Court on Saturday, Speaker Qaiser chose the partisan route and resigned from the post.
His deputy Qasim Suri on April 3 dismissed the no-confidence motion on grounds of an alleged foreign conspiracy to dismiss the Niazi government and prorogued the Assembly session. It was only after the Opposition approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan that the Chief Justice on April 7 ordered the National Assembly to be restored and the vote to take place on April 9.
While the voting on the motion was conducted by a PML (N) speaker on the chairman panel of the Assembly, Niazi was not present in the house but at his private home on the outskirts of Islamabad. It is understood that the Army Chief Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa and the DG (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum met Niazi at his Bani Galla residence before the vote finally took place amidst theatrics inside and outside the Assembly premises.
Even as the ousted former cricketer has called for protests today against what he calls a foreign conspiracy to dismiss his government, the public mood as envisaged from the social media appears to be that of relief from a political drama that continued for nearly a month.
According to Pakistan watchers, PML (N) leader Shehbaz Sharif will be sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, paving a way for a general election at a suitable time. While a sole PTI member in the Assembly before the vote said that Niazi will return to power with a two-thirds majority, the seat of Pak PM will be hot for anyone to handle in future given the state of the economy of the Islamic Republic. With external debt in three figures, rising food inflation and a weak Pakistani rupee, the next PM of Pakistan has a very tough job at hand.
China’s pick for next Hong Kong chief vows to protect global hub
Hong Kong's leading candidate for the city's top job pledged to maintain the financial hub's international competitiveness and stressed former chief secretary John Lee's loyalty to China, as he formally kicked off his campaign after winning Beijing's sole backing for the race. The city's vitality lies in its role as a link between China and the rest of world, said Lee, vowing to strengthen that gateway function.
Plotting from the wings: Key players behind Pakistan PM's ouster
Imran Khan was thrown out of office as Pakistan prime minister Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote in the national assembly. Following are brief profiles of the key players in the saga: Shehbaz Sharif The brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif -- who has been disqualified from ever again running for office and is currently in exile in Britain -- Shehbaz is the main candidate to replace Khan.
Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities: ‘No one wants to negotiate with…’
“we don't want to lose opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution.” “We have to fight, but fight for life. You can't fight for dust when there is nothing and no people. That's why it is important to stop this war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Zelenskyy said he is confident Ukrainians would accept peace despite the horrors they have witnessed in the more than six-week-long war.
Imran Khan's unceremonious exit as Pak PM: A timeline of events
Pakistan saw Imran Khan's unceremonious exit on Saturday in a series of midnight developments as he was ousted with a no trust vote, which the critics said the ruling party had been trying to delay. A timeline of events of Imran Khan's exit: November-December: It was PPP leader Khursheed Shah who first mentioned that the opposition would have enough numbers to oust Khan. A month later, the opposition official discussed the possibilty of the motion.
Watch | UK PM, Ukraine's Zelenskyy walk on streets of Kyiv amid Russian invasion
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the streets of Kyiv during his surprise visit to the war-hit nation. In an over two-minute-long video shared by the Ukrainian government, the two leaders can be seen walking through the largely empty city centre guarded by snipers and other heavy security. The leaders greet several passersby as they walk through Kyiv's main Kreshchatyk street to the Maidan square.
