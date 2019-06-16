Lt Gen Faiz Hameed named new ISI chief

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been named the new chief of Pakistan’s powerful spy agency ISI, the Army announced on Sunday.

The appointment of Hameed as Inter-Services Intelligence director general is part of several changes in the top brass of the Pakistani military.

He replaces Lt Gen Asim Munir, who was transferred and appointed as Corps Commander, Gujranwala.

Munir was appointed as ISI chief only in October last year after the retirement of his predecessor Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar. It was not clear what prompted the change, as the director general of ISI usually serves for three years, media reports said.

On April 12, the Pakistan Army promoted then-major general Hameed to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed him adjutant general at the General Headquarters (GHQ) later that month. He was previously serving as the head of the counter-intelligence wing of the ISI.

The army announced a number of changes to postings of its top generals. Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed as adjutant general at GHQ. Lt Gen Aamir Abbasi has been named as quarter master at GHQ. Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz has been named engineer-in-chief at GHQ.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 23:56 IST