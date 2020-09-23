e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Lufthansa planning rapid Covid-19 testing from October, says top executive

Lufthansa planning rapid Covid-19 testing from October, says top executive

Bjoern Becker, senior director, said the airline is considering making the new antigen tests initially available to its first-class and business class passengers.

world Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:25 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
FILE PHOTO: Airplanes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the Berlin Schoenefeld airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Schoenefeld, Germany, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Airplanes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the Berlin Schoenefeld airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Schoenefeld, Germany, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
         

Deutsche Lufthansa AG plans to start making rapid Covid-19 antigen tests available to passengers in October and is weighing the option of opening test centres at airports in the United States and Canada, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The move comes as airlines and airports globally have urged countries to accept a passenger’s negative Covid-19 test as an alternative to travel restrictions and quarantines that have battered demand for travel.

While the aviation industry has largely backed the use of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests which take several hours to process in a lab, airline trade group IATA on Tuesday touted antigen tests that can be processed on site and typically give results within about 15 minutes.

Abbott Laboratories recently won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for BinaxNOW, a $5 disposable device the size of a credit card. Some other antigen tests must be read using a small, portable device.

“You know that companies like Abbott or Roche are bringing these tests to the market and we are definitely looking into this,” said Bjoern Becker, senior director, product management, ground & digital services for the Lufthansa Group.

“You will see us applying them for new products within the next few weeks in October,” he told reporters during a virtual call. “That’s definitely the next thing to come.”

Becker said Lufthansa is considering making the new antigen tests initially available to its first-class and business class passengers, given limited supply.

Lufthansa is also looking at ways to expand its network of testing centers to airports in the United States and Canada, given that they are important markets, he said. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal. Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto)

tags
top news
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
83,347 fresh Covid-19 cases, recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark
83,347 fresh Covid-19 cases, recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In