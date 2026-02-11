Lutnick’s Flip-Flop Deepens White House Epstein Woes

Good morning. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday became the first Trump administration cabinet official to publicly admit visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s island. His revelation pierced the White House’s attempt to deflect questions about Epstein and provided fodder to a bipartisan group of critics who have alleged the White House hasn’t been forthcoming. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The admission came during an appearance before Congress. Lutnick had previously denied having anything to do with Epstein since 2005, following a disturbing tour of Epstein’s home (Lutnick and Epstein were next-door neighbors).

“My wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with the disgusting person ever again,” Lutnick told the Pod Force Once podcast last year.

Fast-forward to Tuesday, when Lutnick told the Senate Appropriations Committee that he did in fact visit Epstein’s controversial island in 2012.

“My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies,” he said. “I had another couple. They were there as well with their children, and we had lunch on the island.”

He said the visit lasted just an hour.

The Trump administration’s attempts to distance top officials from Epstein have failed repeatedly. The Justice Department has released more than three million files so far. Attorney General Pam Bondi is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, and she’s likely to be asked about the status of document releases or whether there are any new investigations tied to Epstein that so far haven’t been revealed.

People and Policies I’m Watching Economic outlook: SEC Chair Paul Atkins is to testify to a House Committee on Financial Services hearing, the Congressional Budget Office is to issue “The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2026 to 2036” report, including updated budget and economic projections, and January’s employment data are due at 8:30 a.m.

Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader, set to meet with Trump, flew to Washington to make sure Israel’s security concerns are addressed in any potential U.S.-Iran deal.

Trump’s Wednesday. The president is to participate in Netanyahu’s visit, at 11 a.m., then at 4 p.m. to participate in what the White House calls a Champion of Coal event, and to meet with Special Envoy to the U.K. Mark Burnett at 5:30 p.m.