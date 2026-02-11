Lutnick’s Flip-Flop Deepens White House Epstein Woes
Plus, immigration-enforcement chiefs defend the administration’s crackdown, and Vance stumbles on the Armenian genocide issue.
Good morning. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday became the first Trump administration cabinet official to publicly admit visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s island. His revelation pierced the White House’s attempt to deflect questions about Epstein and provided fodder to a bipartisan group of critics who have alleged the White House hasn’t been forthcoming.
The admission came during an appearance before Congress. Lutnick had previously denied having anything to do with Epstein since 2005, following a disturbing tour of Epstein’s home (Lutnick and Epstein were next-door neighbors).
“My wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with the disgusting person ever again,” Lutnick told the Pod Force Once podcast last year.
Fast-forward to Tuesday, when Lutnick told the Senate Appropriations Committee that he did in fact visit Epstein’s controversial island in 2012.
“My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies,” he said. “I had another couple. They were there as well with their children, and we had lunch on the island.”
He said the visit lasted just an hour.
The Trump administration’s attempts to distance top officials from Epstein have failed repeatedly. The Justice Department has released more than three million files so far. Attorney General Pam Bondi is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, and she’s likely to be asked about the status of document releases or whether there are any new investigations tied to Epstein that so far haven’t been revealed.
People and Policies I’m Watching
Economic outlook: SEC Chair Paul Atkins is to testify to a House Committee on Financial Services hearing, the Congressional Budget Office is to issue “The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2026 to 2036” report, including updated budget and economic projections, and January’s employment data are due at 8:30 a.m.
Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader, set to meet with Trump, flew to Washington to make sure Israel’s security concerns are addressed in any potential U.S.-Iran deal.
Trump’s Wednesday. The president is to participate in Netanyahu’s visit, at 11 a.m., then at 4 p.m. to participate in what the White House calls a Champion of Coal event, and to meet with Special Envoy to the U.K. Mark Burnett at 5:30 p.m.
What I’m Following
Immigration chiefs defended the administration’s crackdown in House testimony. ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott declined to apologize for senior administration officials who accused Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both fatally shot by federal authorities in Minneapolis, of being domestic terrorists. Lyons said fewer than 14% of the nearly 400,000 migrants arrested by ICE in Trump’s second term had charges or convictions for violent criminal offenses.
JD Vance stumbled on the Armenian genocide issue. He posted on X acknowledging the genocide, then deleted the post, upsetting Armenian diaspora communities in the U.S. and casting a shadow over his historic trip as the first sitting vice president to visit the country. The post, which Vance’s office said was made in error by a staffer, represented the first time that the Trump administration had acknowledged the events as a genocide.
Trump’s passion project. Overhauling the Kennedy Center has become a fixation for Trump—and no detail is too small. He knows exactly which slabs of white marble need replacing, and he wants Live Nation Entertainment involved at the venerated cultural institution, where ticket sales have fallen and skeptical artists are canceling performances.
What Else Is Happening
The House rejected an attempt by Speaker Mike Johnson to block votes on resolutions disapproving of Trump’s tariffs—a stinging blow to GOP leadership that paves the way for lawmakers to potentially rebuke Trump’s signature economic policy.A grand jury refused to indict several Democratic lawmakers, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, who in a November video told military servicemembers they could refuse to obey illegal orders.Newly released Justice Department documents appear to show an effort to get Trump to contribute to Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book.Trump administration officials have discussed whether to seize additional tankers involved in moving Iranian oil but have held off, concerned about Tehran’s near-certain retaliation and the effect on oil markets, U.S. officials said.
What I’m Reading
Mark Carney Says Trump Bridge Threat Will Be ‘Settled’ Following Call with U.S. President (Toronto Star)Trump Weighs Bolstering ‘Armada’ Near Iran before Netanyahu Visit (The Times, London)Iran Said Preparing for U.S. Strike After Satellite Images Show Activity (Jerusalem Post)
