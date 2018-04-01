 Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits western Iran, no casualties reported: State TV | world news | Hindustan Times
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits western Iran, no casualties reported: State TV

world Updated: Apr 01, 2018 15:10 IST
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit western Iran.
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit western Iran.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit western Iran on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, state television reported.

“Up to this moment, ... we have not received any reports of casualties or damage,” Reza Mahmoudian, the head of the crisis management body in the affected province of Kermanshah, told state television.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake in the same area in November killed at least 530 people and injured more than 8,000.

