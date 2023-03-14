Home / World News / Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Eastern New Guinea region, Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Eastern New Guinea region, Papua New Guinea

world news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 06:49 AM IST

Earthquake Papua New Guinea: The quake was 448 km (278 miles) north-northwest of Port Moresby and estimated at a depth of 200 km, EMSC said

Earthquake Papua New Guinea: The quake was 448 km (278 miles) north-northwest of Port Moresby. (Representational)
Reuters |

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 448 km (278 miles) north-northwest of Port Moresby and estimated at a depth of 200 km, EMSC added.

