Malala questions Imran Khan, Pak Army over threatening post by Taliban terrorist
A terrorist outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) former spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, who took the responsibility for having shot Malala Yousfzai in 2012, has now threatened Nobel Laureate on Wednesday by posting on Twitter, "next time, there would be no mistake."
The threat by Ehsan prompted Yousafzai to question Pakistan's military (DGISPR) and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter to explain how her shooter, Ehsan, had escaped from the government's custody.
"This is the ex-spokesperson of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan who claims responsibility for the attack on me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social media. How did he escape @OfficialDGISPR@ImranKhanPTI?," tweeted Yousafzai.
Also Read: Taliban tweet threatens Malala Yousafzai; Twitter removes account
Meanwhile, Twitter has permanently suspended Ehsanullah's account on Wednesday.
Ehsanullah Ehsan, ex-spokesperson of TTP nine years ago had shot and wounded Malala Yousafzai.
The escape of Ehsan in 2020 created an uproar in Pakistan where the opposition has accused the government of "sheer incompetence".
In an audio message released in Jan 2020, Ehsan could be heard saying that he has succeeded in escaping from Pakistan's jail. Ehsan had escaped on January 11 but no confirmation has been made by the Pakistan Army yet.
"I am Ehsanullah Ehsan. I am the former spokesman of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Jamaatul Ahrar. I had surrendered to the Pakistani security authorities on February 5, 2017, under an agreement. I honored this agreement for three years, but the Pakistani authorities violated it and kept me in a prison along with my children," Ehsan said.
Ehsan said that he will release a detailed statement later in which he will mention the agreement he made with the Pakistani security authorities.
"I will also mention on whose approval this accord was made with me. And what were the terms and conditions of the agreement and which prominent figure had assured me that the agreement will be implemented," he said, adding that he will also explain the conditions in which he and his family were held in Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s so cold on the American Plains that calves’ ears are falling off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-coup hackers target Myanmar govt sites as protesters jam Yangon roads
- The cyberattacks came a day after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country to protest against the generals toppling Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government earlier this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China calls West’s criticism of Covid-19 data sharing 'political interference’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Applications for asylum in Europe drop sharply amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US reaches 65,000 H-1B visa cap for fiscal year 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 children killed playing with old bomb in Uganda: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine's second dose
- Two Canada-based researchers cautioned that there may be uncertainty about the duration of protection with a single dose, but said that the administration of the second dose a month after the first provided "little added benefit in the short term".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malala questions Imran Khan, Pak Army over threatening post by Taliban terrorist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's immigration agenda takes shape as lawmakers unveil Bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook says we've been forced to block media in Australia because of the law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Citizenship Act of 2021 to be introduced in Congress on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US army's 1st India-born female Muslim chaplain graduates from Chaplain College
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian media law raises questions about 'pay for clicks'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia weighs plan to allow private Covid-19 vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox