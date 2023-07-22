Home / World News / Malaysia cancels music festival after male bandmates kiss on stage

Malaysia cancels music festival after male bandmates kiss on stage

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 22, 2023 02:41 PM IST

LGBTQ people in the country also face regular discrimination by authorities.

Malaysian authorities cancelled a weekend music festival on Saturday after the frontman of a British indie rock group kissed his male bandmate following a tirade against the country's anti-LGBTQ laws.

Matty Healy of 'The 1975' performs at the 2019 Governors Ball Festival at Randall’s Island on June 01. (AFP)
Matty Healy of 'The 1975' performs at the 2019 Governors Ball Festival at Randall’s Island on June 01. (AFP)

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia and laws criminalising sodomy are punishable by imprisonment.

LGBTQ people in the country also face regular discrimination by authorities.

British rockers The 1975 cut their Friday show at the Good Vibes music festival short after lead singer Matty Healy slammed Malaysia's anti-gay laws in a profanity-filled speech, before kissing bassist Ross MacDonald on stage.

Healy told fans the band had thought of pulling out of the event, saying: "I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with."

He later abruptly ended the set, saying: "All right, we gotta go. We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur."

The on-stage protest was not a first for Healy, who kissed a male fan at a 2019 concert in the United Arab Emirates, which also has tough anti-LGBTQ laws.

Vowing swift action early Saturday, Malaysian Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil posted a news report about the kiss and called it a "very rude act".

He later ordered the "immediate cancellation" of the three-day festival after meeting with organisers.

"Never touch the sensitivities of the community, especially those that are against the manners and values of the local culture," he said in a subsequent tweet.

In a statement also posted to Twitter, the festival confirmed the cancellation had been at the direction of the communications ministry "following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matty Healy".

"The Ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws," the statement added.

The Good Vibes festival was scheduled to run through the weekend, with US band The Strokes set to headline on Sunday.

The episode comes two months after authorities seized over a hundred rainbow-coloured, Pride-themed watches from Swiss watchmaker Swatch.

The company has since sued the government, seeking damages while demanding a return of the watches.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out