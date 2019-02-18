Maldives court orders arrest of former president Abdulla Yameen
world Updated: Feb 18, 2019 17:00 IST
A Maldives court on Monday ordered the arrest and detention of former strongman president Abdulla Yameen on money laundering charges.
The court agreed to a prosecution request to detain Yameen who was charged last week with laundering nearly $1.5 million before he lost his re-election bid in September.
