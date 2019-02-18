 Maldives court orders arrest of former president Abdulla Yameen
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 18, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Maldives court orders arrest of former president Abdulla Yameen

the court agreed to a prosecution request to detain Yameen who was charged last week with laundering nearly $1.5 million before he lost his re-election bid in September.

world Updated: Feb 18, 2019 17:00 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Male
Maldives,Abdulla Yameen,Former Maldives president
A Maldives court on Monday ordered the arrest and detention of former strongman president Abdulla Yameen on money laundering charges.(AP)

A Maldives court on Monday ordered the arrest and detention of former strongman president Abdulla Yameen on money laundering charges.

The court agreed to a prosecution request to detain Yameen who was charged last week with laundering nearly $1.5 million before he lost his re-election bid in September.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 16:57 IST

tags

more from world