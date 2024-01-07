close_game
News / World News / Maldives government's, including President Muizzu's, websites down

Maldives government's, including President Muizzu's, websites down

ANI |
Jan 07, 2024 04:40 AM IST

The reasons behind top government websites' not working are yet to be ascertained.

The website of the President of Maldives went unreachable on Saturday night.

There is no official information available on the website crash yet.
There is no official information available on the website crash yet.

The official websites of the President, Foreign Ministry and Tourism Ministry of Maldives are down and are unreachable.

The reasons behind top government websites' not working are yet to be ascertained. There is no official word from the government so far.

Moreover, the website of the Maldivian Tourism Ministry is also unreachable at the moment.

Further details are awaited.

