close_game
close_game
News / World News / Maldives President embarks on China state visit amid diplomatic row with India

Maldives President embarks on China state visit amid diplomatic row with India

ByHT News Desk
Jan 08, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu departed for China Sunday night on his first bilateral visit since being elected to office.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed departed for China on Sunday night, marking the beginning of a state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip comes against the backdrop of a diplomatic row with India, the Maldives' closest neighbour and a significant source of tourism.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.(AP)
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.(AP)

President Muizzu, who gained power riding his 'Out India' campaign, suspended three deputy ministers—Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoon Maajid— following derogatory comments posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promotion of India's Lakshadweep archipelago for tourism.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Some viewed his visit as trying to draw tourists away from the globally popular Maldives, whose 1,192 islands in the Indian Ocean are dotted with luxury resorts.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," said the Maldives Foreign Ministry in response to the controversial social media posts.

Some prominent Indians, including actor Akshay Kumar and cricketer Hardik Pandya, expressed dismay at the comments by the now suspended Maldivian officials. In a campaign to promote local tourism, other Indians, from former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to actor Salman Khan, have urged people to visit their own islands rather than go abroad.

#ExploreIndianIslands is the second largest trending hashtag in India on X, and some Indians are sharing screenshots of cancelled bookings of Maldivian holidays.

India, a crucial ally, contributes significantly to the Maldivian economy through tourism, with Indians forming the largest group of tourists to the island nation. However, relations have strained since Muizzu's election last November. The president has been perceived as pro-Chinese, and his election campaign included promises to remove a small contingent of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives.

India and China have been competing for influence in the Maldives over the past decade, with the island nation joining China's "Belt and Road" initiative.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out