Maldives President embarks on China state visit amid diplomatic row with India

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed departed for China on Sunday night, marking the beginning of a state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip comes against the backdrop of a diplomatic row with India, the Maldives' closest neighbour and a significant source of tourism. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.(AP)

President Muizzu, who gained power riding his 'Out India' campaign, suspended three deputy ministers—Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoon Maajid— following derogatory comments posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promotion of India's Lakshadweep archipelago for tourism.

Some viewed his visit as trying to draw tourists away from the globally popular Maldives, whose 1,192 islands in the Indian Ocean are dotted with luxury resorts.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," said the Maldives Foreign Ministry in response to the controversial social media posts.

Some prominent Indians, including actor Akshay Kumar and cricketer Hardik Pandya, expressed dismay at the comments by the now suspended Maldivian officials. In a campaign to promote local tourism, other Indians, from former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to actor Salman Khan, have urged people to visit their own islands rather than go abroad.

#ExploreIndianIslands is the second largest trending hashtag in India on X, and some Indians are sharing screenshots of cancelled bookings of Maldivian holidays.

India, a crucial ally, contributes significantly to the Maldivian economy through tourism, with Indians forming the largest group of tourists to the island nation. However, relations have strained since Muizzu's election last November. The president has been perceived as pro-Chinese, and his election campaign included promises to remove a small contingent of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives.

India and China have been competing for influence in the Maldives over the past decade, with the island nation joining China's "Belt and Road" initiative.