Man shoots himself dead outside White House while President Donald Trump was away

A man shot himself dead near the north fence line of the White House, the secret service said on Saturday.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time of the incident which took place on Friday when the man, standing in a crowd of more than 100 people near the White House, shot himself.

According to the secret service, the individual, who has been identified but his name kept under wraps, approached the vicinity of the north fence line and removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds.

“None of these shots appear to have been directed towards the White House,” the Secret Service said.

No other persons were injured.

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police department is the lead investigative organisation for this shooting, supported by the secret service Washington field office and other law enforcement organisations.