IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Man who sat at Nancy Pelosi aide's desk during Capitol riots faces charges
"The shocking images of Mr. Barnett with his boots up on a desk in the speaker of the House’s office on Wednesday was repulsive,” Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement(HT_PRINT)
"The shocking images of Mr. Barnett with his boots up on a desk in the speaker of the House’s office on Wednesday was repulsive,” Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement(HT_PRINT)
world news

Man who sat at Nancy Pelosi aide's desk during Capitol riots faces charges

The Justice Department on Friday released details on 13 defendants who were charged for their roles in connection with the Capitol riots. They included Richard Barnett, the Gravette, Arkansas, man who was photographed sitting at Pelosi's desk and is also known as Bigo.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:03 PM IST

A West Virginia state lawmaker and a man pictured sitting at an aide's desk in US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office are among those facing federal charges stemming from the siege on the US Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

In a related development, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen announced the FBI would team up with Washington's police department to jointly investigate the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured while defending the US Capitol on Wednesday.

"Just because you've left the D.C. region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," Steven D'antuono, the FBI Washington Field Office's assistant director in charge, told reporters in a telephone news briefing.

The Justice Department on Friday released details on 13 defendants who were charged in the US District Court for the District of Columbia for their roles in connection with the Capitol riots.

They included Cleveland Meredith, who was charged with threatening Pelosi as well as possession of an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition, and Richard Barnett, the Gravette, Arkansas, man who was photographed sitting at Pelosi's desk and is also known as Bigo.

"The shocking images of Mr. Barnett with his boots up on a desk in the speaker of the House’s office on Wednesday was repulsive,” Rosen said in a statement. "Those who are proven to have committed criminal acts during the storming of the Capitol will face justice."

Prosecutors also charged Nick Ochs, a prominent member of the Proud Boys, with being in the Capitol unlawfully, based in large part on a photo he posted on Twitter of himself smoking a cigarette in the Capitol along with the caption "Hello from the Capital lol."

Among others facing charges were Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Alabama - whose truck parked near the Capitol and inspected by police contained 11 Molotov cocktails as well as firearms - and Mark Leffingwell, who is accused of assaulting a police officer.

Ken Kohl, a prosecutor in the US Attorney's Office, told reporters in the news briefing that West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans also faces criminal charges after he apparently "recorded himself storming the Capitol."

John Bryan, an attorney for Evans, said in a statement that his client is "an independent activist and journalist" who was exercising his First Amendment rights to peacefully protest and ﬁlm a historic and dynamic event" and did not engage in violence.

Leffingwell and Meredith both made virtual court appearances in Washington, D.C. on Friday evening. Several others appeared in federal court in other states.

Leffingwell's wife Julie told the judge her husband works at a packaging plant in Seattle, and his lawyer said his client is a disabled veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury while he was serving in Iraq.

Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey released Leffingwell from custody but ordered him not to possess any firearms and to report to pretrial services on a weekly basis.

Meredith, 52, told the judge he is unemployed after selling his business in 2019.

The judge ordered he must remain in custody, pending a hearing on Jan. 13.

In addition to the 13 people facing criminal charges in US District Court, another 40 people were facing lesser charges in the District of Columbia Superior Court, a local venue.

Many of those individuals were arraigned on Thursday and released, with an order from the judge not to return to Washington unless it is for court appearances or meetings with their attorneys.

D'antuono on Friday declined to characterize the probe of Sicknick's death as a homicide investigation during the briefing, saying the circumstances were still being reviewed.

"We're not going to go into it at this point because it's an active investigation," he said.

Capitol Police confirmed late on Thursday evening that Sicknick had died after suffering injuries while on duty at the US Capitol during the riot.

After being injured by protesters, the officer returned to his office where he collapsed. He died at a hospital.

Capitol Police have said the Washington police's homicide unit was probing the death.

Pelosi on Friday ordered flags at the Capitol lowered to half-staff in honor of Sicknick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us riots us house of representatives washington dc nancy pelosi
app
Close
e-paper
Analysts also said export growth was coming from a high base this time last year, likely weighing on the headline number.(Reuters )
Analysts also said export growth was coming from a high base this time last year, likely weighing on the headline number.(Reuters )
world news

Poll says China's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Exports likely rose 15% from a year earlier, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 25 economists, cooling from a 21.1% jump in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eradicating polio requires that more than 90% of children be immunized, typically in mass campaigns involving millions of health workers — a challenge under the coronavirus pandemic(AP)
Eradicating polio requires that more than 90% of children be immunized, typically in mass campaigns involving millions of health workers — a challenge under the coronavirus pandemic(AP)
world news

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The drive is the first anti-polio campaign in 2021. Polio workers will try to vaccinate 40 million children across Pakistan. The Taliban and other militants regularly stage attacks on polio teams and security forces escorting them, as well as vaccination centers and health workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Such monopoly-like powers are already under scrutiny by US regulators, with Google and Facebook battling government antitrust lawsuits.(istockphoto)
Such monopoly-like powers are already under scrutiny by US regulators, with Google and Facebook battling government antitrust lawsuits.(istockphoto)
world news

Bans on Parler and Trump show Big Tech’s power over web conversation

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The tech companies’ moves were mostly applauded by government officials and critics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French authorities said on Sunday that the more infectious variant had now been detected in France's Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps.(AP)
French authorities said on Sunday that the more infectious variant had now been detected in France's Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps.(AP)
world news

France should consider closing borders with UK: epidemiologist

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST
"It is important that we consider whether we need to close the borders to a limited number of countries, notably the United Kingdom and Ireland," said Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the scientific council that advises the government on Covid-19 policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain will open seven large-scale vaccination centres as it seeks to reach a target of offering shots to 15 million people by the middle of next month.(AP)
Britain will open seven large-scale vaccination centres as it seeks to reach a target of offering shots to 15 million people by the middle of next month.(AP)
world news

UK ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Deaths from the virus have now exceeded 81,000 in the United Kingdom with more than 3 million people testing positive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
world news

Washington mayor asks for increased security around Joe Biden's inauguration

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Describing last week's assault as an "unprecedented terrorist attack", Mayor Muriel Bowser said that Biden's inauguration on January 20 will require a "different approach" compared to past inaugurations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon had confirmed it would suspend the platform from its cloud hosting services for allowing "threats of violence."(AFP)
Amazon had confirmed it would suspend the platform from its cloud hosting services for allowing "threats of violence."(AFP)
world news

Conservative website Parler forced offline: Web trackers

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The site's popularity soared in recent weeks, becoming the number one free app in Apple's App Store after the much larger Twitter banned US President Trump from its platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden essentially framed his presidential campaign as a response to Trump, pledging to “restore the soul” of America.(AP)
US President-elect Joe Biden essentially framed his presidential campaign as a response to Trump, pledging to “restore the soul” of America.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:09 PM IST
For now, Biden seems content to leave decisions about Trump's fate to Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Houthi group is the de facto authority in northern Yemen and aid agencies have to work with it to deliver assistance.(Reuters file photo)
The Houthi group is the de facto authority in northern Yemen and aid agencies have to work with it to deliver assistance.(Reuters file photo)
world news

US plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group

Reuters, Riyadh/washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:33 AM IST
A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthi group.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wilmington:President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. AP/PTI Photo(AP01_11_2021_000016A)(AP)
Wilmington:President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. AP/PTI Photo(AP01_11_2021_000016A)(AP)
world news

President-elect Joe Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Joe Biden has been talking about moving rapidly to get USD 2,000 into the hands of Americans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soldiers and rescue personnel carry debris found in the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Saturday, (AP)
Soldiers and rescue personnel carry debris found in the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Saturday, (AP)
world news

EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern

PTI, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
According to data from the Aviation Safety Network, Indonesia has had 104 civilian airliner accidents, ranking it as the most dangerous place to fly in Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing face masks walk on Jianghan street in Wuhan on January 10, 2021, the eve of the first anniversary of China confirming its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)(AFP)
People wearing face masks walk on Jianghan street in Wuhan on January 10, 2021, the eve of the first anniversary of China confirming its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)(AFP)
world news

WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:08 AM IST
A one-sentence announcement from the National Health Commission on Monday said the experts would be meeting with Chinese counterparts but gave no other details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man raises his arm while riding in the bed of a pickup truck during a gathering calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at South High School before a car rally through the streets of downtown Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Denver, US. (AP)
A man raises his arm while riding in the bed of a pickup truck during a gathering calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at South High School before a car rally through the streets of downtown Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Denver, US. (AP)
world news

Democrats give Mike Pence 24 hours to oust Donald Trump as US President

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Dems plan to pass a resolution in the House on Monday calling upon the Vice-President to invoke the 25th amendment of the US constitution to remove the President from office, declaring him “unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant on a piece of debris retrieved from the sea, believed to be from the turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)
A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant on a piece of debris retrieved from the sea, believed to be from the turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)
world news

Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:14 AM IST
The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, during heavy rain on Saturday, and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo)(Reuterss file photo)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo)(Reuterss file photo)
world news

Iranian cleric calls on Imran Khan to end killings of Pakistan's minorities

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:59 AM IST
A recent attack killed 11 people from the minority Shiite Hazara community in Balochistan province.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP