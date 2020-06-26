e-paper
Home / World News / Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police

Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police

The police were yet to release details but said the incident involved another six people who were injured and are currently in hospital. The suspect was shot dead by the police.

world Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:46 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Prasun Sonwalkar| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, London
A statement from Police Scotland said the situation was “contained” and there was no danger to the general public.
A statement from Police Scotland said the situation was "contained" and there was no danger to the general public.
         

Four people, including an attacker who stabbed to death three people in a hotel in the Glasgow city centre, were feared dead on Friday afternoon in an incident described as by police authorities in Scotland as a ‘major incident’.

The hotel on West George street was reportedly being used to house asylum seekers. Three were said to have been stabbed death in the hotel’s stairwell and the police shot dead the attacker. One police officer, who was also stabbed, has been moved to hospital.

The police were yet to release details but said the incident involved another six people who were injured and are currently in hospital. The suspect was shot dead by the police.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow”, while home secretary Priti Patel said reports from Glasgow were “deeply disturbing”, and Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the incident was “truly dreadful”.

A statement from Police Scotland said the situation was “contained” and there was no danger to the general public.

One eyewitness said he saw a man of African heritage lying on the ground.

Assistant chief constable Steve Johnson said: “The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition.”

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”

