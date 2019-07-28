Manchester may soon have a 9-foot Mahatma statue

The plans to install a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Manchester, the United Kingdom, are in an advanced stage as an application seeking permission to install the statue has been made to local authorities.

The charity organisation behind the project, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission (SRMD), said the city had demonstrated Gandhi’s “values of non-violence and compassion” following the may 2017 Arena attack, which had killed 22 and injured several.

The organisation said: “Following the 2017 Arena attack, Manchester’s unique civic pride displayed the values of non-violence and compassion. We are inspired by the people of Manchester for their strength, decency and community in the face of this unparalleled tragedy.”

Subject to permission, the 9ft, 800kg statue by artist Ram V Sutar will be installed in November in the city’s Medieval Quarter, a popular tourist attraction that houses some of the city’s oldest buildings such as the Manchester Cathedral and Chetham’s Library, the SRMD UK said.

The project is being supported by the Indian high commission, Manchester Cathedral, Manchester City Council, Greater Manchester Lieutenancy office and Manchester India Partnership, besides local business owners and religious and non-religious bodies in the city.

It will be the fifth Gandhi statue to be installed in a public place in the UK, after those in Tavistock Square, London (1968), Belgrave Road, Leicester (2009), Parliament Square, London (2015) and Cardiff Bay, Cardiff (2017).

Gandhi had visited Manchester in 1931 on his way to the textile mills in Lancashire to meet mill workers

and explain the Indian perspective on the boycott of British goods.

SRMD UK, which is registered with the Charity Commission, is part of the Gujarat-headquartered

spiritual organisation named after Shrimad Rajchandra, who was one of Gandhi’s

spiritual guides.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 07:32 IST