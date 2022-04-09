Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan ‘psychopath’, asks him to go to India if he 'likes it so much'

Ahead of the no-trust vote against Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan - scheduled for 8 pm PST according to local reports - the country's opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif lashed out at the former cricketer, declaring he should be treated as a 'psychopath' and not as a 'PM or ex-PM'. Taking to Twitter, she said a person 'not in his senses anymore' could not be permitted to 'wreak havoc and bring the entire country down'. The PML-N leader's fresh jibe against Khan comes after she slammed him on Friday for lauding India; she said that if Khan liked India so much, he could 'shift there and leave Pakistan'.

"One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc & bring the entire country down. This is not a joke. He should not be treated as PM or ex PM, he must be treated as a PSYCHOPATH who just to save his own skin is holding the entire country hostage. Shame," she said Saturday.

Khan, who is just hours from a no-trust vote that he is widely seen as having very little chance of winning, addressed the nation on Friday. He said he had been left disappointed with the Pakistan Supreme Court's ruling - in which it called the dismissal of the no-trust motion 'unconstitutional'.

The cricketer-turned-politician also racked up praises for India, calling the nation one with a 'great sense of honour'. Referring to India's decision to continue buying oil from Russia despite heavy foreign sanctions, Khan said, "No superpower can force India to do anything against its interests."

"Nobody can dictate India. What the European Union ambassadors said here, could they say that to India too?" he asked, adding that they could not as India is a sovereign nation.

Khan has praised India in the past as well, saying the country protects its "independent foreign policy" that revolves around its citizens.

During his address to the nation on Friday, the 69-year-old Pakistan premier reiterated a foreign conspiracy angle in the toppling of his government. He added that he would never back an imported regime for Pakistan, while calling his countrymen and women to take to the streets in protest.

If Khan loses power, he will be the first Pak PM to be voted out in a no-trust motion.

