Mass Russian drone attack cripples power and water supply in key Ukrainian port city

Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, leaving most of its residents without power, water or heating, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said early on Wednesday. Onlookers gather in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian missile attack in Odesa on January 31, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (File image)(AFP)

"Hospitals, clinics and social infrastructure sites were left without heating," Trukhanov wrote on the Telegram messaging app, describing the strike on Odesa as "massive".

Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in the nearly three-year-old war, particularly facilities in the three ports in and around the city.

Trukhanov posted pictures on Telegram showing buildings with windows blown out and facades damaged. He made no mention of casualties and said experts were assessing the damage.

One local blogger said drones had been tracked throughout southern Ukraine around the time of the attack on Odesa.

Others said a city hospital had been hit in the attack or quoted residents as saying they had discovered fragments from falling drones in courtyards.