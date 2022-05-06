Massive explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital, 8 deaths reported
- The blast that ripped away large sections of the outer wall at the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th century structure in Old Havana, apparently was due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who went to the site.
HAVANA: A powerful explosion badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday and officials reported at least eight people had died.
It said at least eight people had been killed and that search and rescue efforts were underway for people possible trapped.
Photos showed much of the hotel's outer wall blown away, exposing interior rooms, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky. A school next door had been evacuated.
Police cordoned off the area as firefighters and ambulance crews worked inside.
Photographer Michel Figueroa said he had been walking past the hotel when “the explosion threw me to the ground, and my head still hurts.... Everything was very fast.”
Yazira de la Caridad, mother of two, said the explosion shook her home a block from the hotel: “The whole building moved. I thought it was an earthquake,” she said. “I've still got my heart in my hand.”
Mayiee Pérez said she had rushed to the scene after receiving a call from her husband, Daniel Serra, who works at a foreign exchange shop inside the hotel. She said he told her, “I am fine, I am fine. They got us out,” but had been unable to reach him since.
The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.
Emergency declared in Sri Lanka again as anti-govt protests escalate
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared a state of emergency, giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time to deal with the ongoing anti-government protests, AFP reported. A spokesman for the president said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.
Remain deeply concerned about worsening situation in Ukraine: India at UN
India on Friday said it remained deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities. Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, Pratik Mathur further said India had strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation into the matter.
Female teachers to be reinstated in Afghanistan schools
Amidst several discussions in Afghanistan over the Taliban decree banning secondary schools for girls, the Nimroz education department has agreed to reinstate female teachers in the school. The Nimroz education department has confirmed that all the female Afghan teachers who lost their jobs after the fall of the Afghan government will once again be employed at schools in need, reported the Tolo news.
Mariupol 'destroyed completely', says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the southeastern port city of Mariupol has been destroyed completely and there is nothing left to fall to Russians, except for its besieged steelworks. Zelensky, speaking on a video call to the Chatham House think-tank in London, was asked how the fall of the strategic city could affect the course of the conflict.
How Elon Musk's Twitter buyout is linked to CEO Parag Agrawal's wife
A move by Andreessen Horowitz to join Elon Musk's bid for Twitter Inc. threatens to create a conflict for firm co-founder Marc Andreessen, who sits on the board of social-networking rival Meta Platforms Inc. Andreessen Horowitz agreed to invest $400 million in the Twitter takeover deal, part of $7.1 billion in new financing commitments announced Thursday.
