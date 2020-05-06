e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Sharjah, residents evacuated

Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Sharjah, residents evacuated

At least a dozen fire trucks and scores of firefighters were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, according to local media. Cooling operations were underway.

world Updated: May 06, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A massive fire broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah on Tuesday.
A massive fire broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah on Tuesday. (@Uditprs/Twitter screengrab )
         

A massive fire broke out at a residential tower in United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah on Tuesday night, reported news agency ANI.

Residents have been evacuated from the 40-floor Abbco Tower in Al Nahda, according to local media.

At least a dozen fire trucks and scores of firefighters were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, according to the local daily Khaleej Times. Cooling operations were underway.

 

Authorities said that the quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster.

tags
top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
In 5 days, Railways ferries over 70,000 migrants in 76 Shramik Specials
In 5 days, Railways ferries over 70,000 migrants in 76 Shramik Specials
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news