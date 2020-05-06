Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Sharjah, residents evacuated

Updated: May 06, 2020 01:03 IST

A massive fire broke out at a residential tower in United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah on Tuesday night, reported news agency ANI.

Residents have been evacuated from the 40-floor Abbco Tower in Al Nahda, according to local media.

At least a dozen fire trucks and scores of firefighters were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, according to the local daily Khaleej Times. Cooling operations were underway.

It took several drones, at least a dozen fire trucks, and scores of firefighters but authorities finally put out a massive #fire that ravaged the 40-floor Abbco Tower in #AlNahda #Sharjah. Cooling ops underway

Video: Fire breaks out in Sharjah building https://t.co/8f4ND1H1z8 pic.twitter.com/gEDRRtOlV0 — Vicky Kapur (@vickykapur) May 5, 2020

Authorities said that the quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster.