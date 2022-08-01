Mauritius Telecom CEO, who leaked Indian team visit, under lens for China links
- The country’s Central Criminal Investigation Department Special Cell has questioned Sherry Singh for three possible offenses: Breach of Information & Communication Technologies Act (Icta), Diffusion of False News and Criminal Defamation.
A scandalous connection between Chinese technology company Huawei and the former CEO of Mauritius Telecom could have a huge impact on India’s national security, if not for the Mauritius government declaring a war on Huawei which has strongly penetrated the telecommunications sector in the island nation. Rumour mills started working overtime as soon as Sherry Singh resigned as chief executive officer of Mauritius’s national telecommunications company last month after heading the company for more than seven years.
In a letter to MT employees, Singh said he’s unable to continue as CEO without “compromising my values”, adding that it was “not an option” for him. He then, in two separate interviews, leaked about the visit by an Indian team that conducted a survey in the island country on the request of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.
He claimed that Jugnauth had “forced” him to allow the “Indian team” access to a facility with the aim of installing a “sniffing device”.
Singh’s claim fuelled speculations around India’s role but Jugnauth was forthright on the government’s position.
Not only the Mauritius PM blasted the opposition parties for casting aspersions on India, but he also highlighted the security issue that the island country was facing. Jugnauth said in a statement that he had personally approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to send a competent team for this survey.”
He added, “In Mauritius, we don’t have the technicians for this survey, but even if we did, we preferred to go for this Indian team of technicians.”
The statement was as assertive as it could have been.
At a regular briefing, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Jugnauth’s statement regarding the controversy was “good enough” from India’s perspective.
But there’s more to what meets the eyes.
The issue of the allocation of contracts to Huawei under the era of Sherry Singh points towards the unholy alliance between the executive and the Chinese government. Some senior executives of MT have expressed serious reservations about certain processes during the allocation of contracts, according to local media reports.
During the 2006-07 period, contracts worth hundreds of millions of rupees were awarded to Huawei, which skyrocketed to billions of rupees under Singh. The former MT CEO is accused of using selective bidding exercises to help Huawei expand its business. The more problematic aspect of the link between MT and Huawei is the management of the data center, for which Huawei is responsible.
-
Liz Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest
British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won another heavyweight endorsement Monday as Tory members began a month of voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street. Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi joined other luminaries of Boris Johnson's cabinet in backing the foreign secretary against Truss's lagging rival his predecessor in the Treasury, Rishi Sunak. Sunak's resignation from the scandal-tainted Johnson's cabinet helped spark a ministerial exodus that forced the prime minister out last month.
-
Australia considers lifting euthanasia ban after 25 years
A new bill was introduced in the Australian Parliament on Monday seeking to lift a 25-year ban on doctor-assisted suicide in two territories. Australia's sparsely populated Northern Territory in 1995 became the first place in the world to legalize voluntary euthanasia. The two territories account for fewer than 1 million of Australia's population of 26 million people. A conservative government was again in power in 2018 when a bill failed to overturn the ban.
-
US teen killed in stabbings on Wisconsin river, 4 others injured
A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people. A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota, died.
-
Canada: TIFF to showcase works of Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is showcasing the works of legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray this month. The ten-film set though is not just a retrospective of Ray's films, but takes a broader approach. Titled Satyajit Ray: His Contemporaries and Legacy, the selection is curated by Mumbai-based programmer Meenakshi Shedde. Four of Ray's celebrated creations will feature, opening with Charulata, released in 1964, and his “personal favourite”, according to Shedde.
-
World Breastfeeding Week: UNICEF, WHO urge stakeholders to aid related policies
On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, UNICEF and WHO expressed the importance of breastfeeding and called on governments to allocate increased resources to protect, promote and support related policies and programmes. In a tweet, UNICEF, now officially known as United Nations Children's Fund, spoke about how breastfeeding gives babies the best and only nutrition they need in their first six months of life and helps prevent illnesses and boost brain development.”
