MEA says embassy in touch with Nepal for rescue of Indians hit by floods

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is closely coordinating with government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by flash floods in the Himalayan nation on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. (AFP)

The embassy earlier in the day issued emergency phone numbers for those seeking assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the calamity. Follow for live updates on Nepal floods here.

"Embassy of India in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today's flash floods in Nepal," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.